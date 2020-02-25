|
|
Frank Scott Biro, 53, of Northampton, passed away February 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Joseph Jr. and Jeanette P. (Lynn) Biro. Frank worked for Terminix on Airport Rd for nearly 25 years until 2017. He was a member of Mountainville Fire Co.
Survivors: Fiance, Roseann Humphrey and her son, Mason Humphrey; Brothers, Charles Whitehouse and his wife Dena and Joseph Biro; Sisters, Brenda and Debra Biro; Nieces, Tonya Karc and Breanna Netzer; Nephews, Jesse Whitehouse and Corey Rieser. He was predeceased by a Sister, Lynn.
Services: Memorial 11AM Sat., Feb. 29th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A gathering will be held 10-11AM Sat. at the funeral home.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Whitehall Parks and Recreation, 3219 Macarthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2020