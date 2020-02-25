Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Frank S. Biro Obituary
Frank Scott Biro, 53, of Northampton, passed away February 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Joseph Jr. and Jeanette P. (Lynn) Biro. Frank worked for Terminix on Airport Rd for nearly 25 years until 2017. He was a member of Mountainville Fire Co.

Survivors: Fiance, Roseann Humphrey and her son, Mason Humphrey; Brothers, Charles Whitehouse and his wife Dena and Joseph Biro; Sisters, Brenda and Debra Biro; Nieces, Tonya Karc and Breanna Netzer; Nephews, Jesse Whitehouse and Corey Rieser. He was predeceased by a Sister, Lynn.

Services: Memorial 11AM Sat., Feb. 29th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A gathering will be held 10-11AM Sat. at the funeral home.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Whitehall Parks and Recreation, 3219 Macarthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2020
