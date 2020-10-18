1/1
Frank S. M. Bauer
1936 - 2020
Frank S.M. Bauer, 84, formerly of Slatedale and Coplay, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Whitehall Manor where he had been residing. He was the husband of Julia (Orkis) Bauer. Born in Washington Township, Lehigh Co., March 26, 1936, Frank was the son of the late Frank S. and Kathryn (Turoscy) Bauer. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during a peacetime era. After serving in the Army Reserves he earned the rank of Command Sergeant Major (CSM). He served as Past Commander of the Honorary 1st Defenders in 2008. CSM Bauer was the S3 Section Chief at the 2059th U.S.A.R. School that implemented the first NCO Academy. CSM Bauer was an interpreter for the Lehigh County Historical Society and is a 4th degree knight and Deputy Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus.

Frank owned and operated Red Wing Shoe Store on Union Blvd., Allentown and prior to that, he was employed as Personnel Manager and Purchasing Agent at the former New Jersey Zinc Co. in Palmerton. Frank was a member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, (Egypt) Whitehall.

Survivors: In addition to his wife; sons, Curtiss M. Bauer (Cynthia) of Northampton, David M. Bauer (Wendy) of Hamburg; step daughter, Deborah Pedraza of China; grandsons, Trevor, Christian, Tyler and Jared; step grandson, Dilan.

Service: Private and at the convenience of the family in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville. No public calling hours. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Slatedale Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
