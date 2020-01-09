|
|
Frank S. Skrapits, 91 of Walnutport, PA, passed away on Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA. Born February 9, 1928 in Walnutport, Lehigh Twsp, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph Skrapits and the late Anna (Jurasits) Skrapits. He was the husband of Elaine M. (Walters) Skrapits, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage last June 21, 2019.
Frank co-owned and operated with his wife Elaine the former Frank's Market, Walnutport, PA for 12 years before retiring in 1983. Prior to that, he worked as a Drill Press Operator for Purolator Oil Filter Co., Allentown from 1950 to 1971.
Frank was a member of St. Nicholas R. C. Church, Berlinsville. He was a longtime member of the Lehigh Twsp. Historical Society, a member and bowler with the Danielsville Democratic Club, and a former member of the former Civil Air Patrol, Lehigh Twsp. where he was their Radio Man when needed. Frank served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force from 1946-1949.
Surviving along with his wife Elaine are son, Stephen F. Skrapits and wife, Katrina of Danielsville; daughters, Bridgett F. Reese and husband, George of Walnutport, and Rita Green of Palmerton; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by daughters, Bertha A. Skrapits in 1960 and Lydia R. Mack in 2005.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 10 at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, 1152 Oak Road, Walnutport, PA 18088. The family will receive friends from 9:30 - 10:30 AM prior to the services in the church. Interment with military honors will follow in the parish cemetery.
Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA. 18067 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lehigh Twsp. Historical Society c/o the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 9, 2020