Frank Trubilla, 90, of Bethlehem, PA entered into eternal rest on March 23, 2020 at Moravian Village Healthcare in Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Bernadine S. "Bunny" Trubilla who passed away on March 16, 2020. Born in Tamaqua, PA, he was the son of the late Metro and Mary (Zelinka) Trubilla. He was a graduate of Tamaqua High School. Frank worked for the former Bethlehem Steel having retired in 1985. He was baptized at St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church in Lansford, PA and was a current member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Bethlehem, PA. Frank enjoyed going hunting and fishing and was an avid NASCAR Racing fan.

Surviving are his four Daughters, Frances Kissell and her husband Randy of Durham, NC, Susan Trubilla, M.D. and her husband Dennis Koczirka of Boston, MA, Teresa Trubilla and her husband William Cawley of Easton, PA and Mary Phillips and her husband Brian of Warrenton, VA; Son, Matthew Trubilla of Allentown, PA; three Granddaughters, Kristina Cawley, Amy Phillips and Katie Koczirka; Grandson, Brian Phillips and his wife Samantha (Dehlbom) Phillips; Sister, Helen Hayes of Tamaqua; Several Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by Brothers, John, Charles and Michael; Sisters, Mary Sherbinsky, Anna Trubilla and Irene Trubilla.

Parastas with Funeral Service will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment, St. John Byzantine Cemetery, Summit Hill, PA.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory, may be made to St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Lansford, PA or Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Bethlehem, PA . Funeral Arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill, PA. Online Condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2020
