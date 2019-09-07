|
Frank W. "Skip" Deutsch, III, of Emmaus, died Sept. 3, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Jane L. (Whitesell) Deutsch, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the Catherine (Beck) and Frank W. Deutsch, Jr. He honorably served his country in the Army during Vietnam. Frank worked at Bethlehem Steel, retiring in 1998. He later worked for 21 years at Locust Valley Golf Course. Frank had a passion for golf and loved dogs. He was of the protestant faith. Frank is survived by his wife, Jane; brother, Gary Deutsch and wife Melodee of Hawaii; brother-in-law, Leon Whitesell and wife Paula of Emmaus; 8 nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Lily. He was predeceased by a sister, Sandy Fisher. Funeral Services to be held on Tues., Sept. 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing 9:30 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tails of Valor, P.O. Box 127, Coopersburg, PA 18036 or to a .
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 7, 2019