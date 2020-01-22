Home

James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Franklin "Frank" A. Fodero Jr., 60, of Nazareth, passed away suddenly in his home on Jan. 19, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of Franklin Sr. and Catherine (Leonard) Fodero of Bethlehem. He graduated from Saucon Valley H. S. in 1977 and had recently retired from Service Electric Cable Co. after working for 35 years. He was a member of the IBEW local 375. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Allyson Ashman (Ezekiel) of Bethlehem, Celia Fodero Amato (Joseph Amato) of Easton, Dominic V. Fodero of Nazareth; brother, Gino Fodero (Rick Nazzaro)of Rehoboth Beach DE; sister, Toni Fodero Cressman (John) of Hellertown; 2 grandchildren, Layla and Miles Ashman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Fodero.

Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Sunday, Jan. 26th from 3-4:00 PM, followed by his funeral service at 4:00 PM all at the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem. Cremation will follow. Offer condolences at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020
