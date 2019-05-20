Franklin Dennis "Frank" Frantz, 76, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in his residence. He was the loving husband of Carol "Susie" (Kercher) Frantz, whom he married on October 24, 1964. Born in Slatington, PA, Frank was a son of the late Franklin A. and Kathryn (Molochnick) Frantz. He was a 1960 graduate of Slatington High School and a 1964 graduate of Allentown Business School. Frank honorably and faithfully served his county in the United States Navy, from 1960 to 1963, during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was employed by Mack Trucks, Inc., Allentown, for 41 years, retiring as a Senior Buyer in 2006. Frank was a long-time member of Saint Thomas More Parish, Allentown, where he was a founding member of the Men's group called MOST (Men of St. Thomas). He was active in the Cursillo Movement for many years, serving on teams and Secretariat. He made the 17th weekend. Frank loved his family and his friends unconditionally. Overall, Frank's family was his sport and pastime. He loved music and his dancing. Frank danced thru 6 decades of time. Frank always put others before himself, was thankful and kind, even during his final days of suffering. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Susie, their beloved daughters, Paige E. (Frantz), wife of William Callahan, Gilbertsville, Heather N. Frantz, Allentown, and Meredith E. (Frantz), wife of the late Shawn Townley, Allentown. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Joshuah, Jordyn, Tyler, Liam, Lola, Morgan and Colby; and his brother, Francis W., husband of Elaine (Mack) Frantz, Slatington. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown, PA, with Rev. Msgr. John P. Murphy, as celebrant. Burial, with military honors provided by Ray A. Master Post 217, American Legion Honor Guard, Topton, PA, and The United States Navy Honor Guard, will follow in Longswamp Union Cemetery, Mertztown, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family prior to Mass from 9:45 to 10:45 AM in the church. The family request contributions be made in Frank's memory to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, or online at . Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com. Published in Morning Call from May 20 to May 26, 2019