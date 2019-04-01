Franklin D. Peters, 85, of Allentown, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 in his home. Born in Treichers, Northampton County, November 10, 1933, Franklin was the son of the late Francis C. and Sadie M. (George) Peters. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and the Vietnam War as a Flight Engineer with a rank of MSGT. Franklin's service to our country span 20 years. Franklin was a member of Christ E.C. Church, Allentown. He was a member of Franklin Fire Co. and a former member of Siloam Lodge #225, F. & A.M., Topeka, Kansas.Survivors: Brother, Charles E. Peters of Allentown; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by brothers, Francis G. Jr., Robert C., Claude A. and Lincoln A. Peters.Service: Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with Pastor Richard T. Nahodil officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 1- 2:00 pm. Wednesday, in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary