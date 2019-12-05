|
|
Franklin D. R. Silfies, 85 of Whitehall, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at his home. Born June 19, 1934 in Northampton, he was the son of the late Charles and the Hilda (Mullen) Silfies and husband of the late Claire M. (Kromer) Silfies. He worked at the Allentown Paint Company prior to working at Everson Electric in Catasauqua for many years before retiring. He honorably served in the US Navy as a Petty Officer Second Class during the Korean War from 1954 -1958 on the USS Hall and the USS Kleinsmith. He is survived by daughters, Donna L. wife of Daniel Pavlick of Northampton, and Susan K. wife of Bill Whittaker of Macungie, sister, Jacqueline Street, brothers, Elmer Silfies and John Silfies, grandchildren, Amy Fehnel, Kylee Pavlick, Katie and Tom Adar, and Tina and Steve Luettgen, great grandchildren, Jadyn, Joey, Tyler, Colette, Audrey, Zach, Caitlin and Nick. He was predeceased by brother, Charles Silfies, sisters, Lee Gruver, and Gloria Ebright. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, followed by a 10:00 AM funeral service, all on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 5, 2019