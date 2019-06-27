Franklin D. "Franki" Steckel, III, 23, of Lansford, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 in St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, Philadelphia. Born in Drexel Hill, PA, he was a son of Marlene A. Steckel of Lansford and the late Franklin D. Edwards, Jr. Franki was a graduate of both Panther Valley H.S. and St. Joseph Learning Center, Pottsville. He worked at the Lehigh Valley Garden Center, watering plants. Franki enjoyed woodworking and making all of his family and friend's Christmas gifts. Franki was a fighter his entire life, he overcame any and all obstacles that he endured. His smile lit up every room he entered and warmed everyone's hearts and minds. His warrior spirit surpassed any/all expectations people projected. He never, ever gave up. Our comfort is knowing he went directly into the arms of not only his Heavenly Father but his Earthly Father who passed before him in 2012. He taught everyone around him that goals were meant to be shattered, that setbacks were meant to be his greater comebacks. He proved the naysayers wrong each and every time. He was his families best teacher, taught each of us more about life then we taught him. He was a gift to be opened and cherished his entire life. We will mourn, and the void left behind will never be filled, but we will celebrate when it's our turn to be with him again. In times to come we will hold his legacy true to the lessons and love he showered on all our hearts and minds.



Survivors: Mother, Marlene; Maternal Grandmother: Marlene Medori; Maternal Step-Grandfather: Joseph Medori; Paternal Grandmother: Ellen Edwards; Sisters: Michelle Riggs, Christy Rabold, Frances Steckel; Brothers: Adrian Steckel, Dillon Steckel; Franki is also survived by 3 nieces, 4 nephews, 3 aunts, 1 uncle and 8 cousins. Franki was predeceased by his Paternal Grandfather Franklin D. Edwards, Sr., Maternal Grandfather Joseph Kelly, Maternal Great Grandmother Margaret Wolfe.



Services: A viewing will be held from 2 – 3 pm Friday at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106 with a service to follow at 3. www.stephensfuneral.com.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Dream's Come True, 3615 Nijaro Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18020. Published in Morning Call on June 27, 2019