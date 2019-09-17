|
|
Franklin Feninez, 92, passed away on Sat., Sept. 14, 2019 at Phoebe Allentown surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth (Zeky) Feninez, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Macungie, he was the youngest son of the late John and Anna (Wellas) Feninez. He honorably served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy with the Pacific Fleet aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Windham Bay C.V.E.92. He received three bronze stars for his service in the battles of Saipan, Okinawa, and Iwojima. During his tour of duty, he became a "Shellback" by crossing the Equator. He was also a plank owner of the aircraft carrier. He was involved in the formation of the Macungie Memorial V.F.W. Post 9264. He later served two terms as the Post Commander. The second term was served as an All-State Commander. He was active with the Macungie Veterans Association, serving 32 years as the club's secretary and 45 years on the Board of Governors. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. Franklin is survived by his daughter, Jane wife of Steven Clayton of Zionsville; son, Thomas Feninez of York; grandchildren, Ericka Clayton and Evan Feninez. He was predeceased by brothers Michael, John, George and Stephen, and sister Helen Danilovitz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Fri., Sept. 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 South 6th St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 17, 2019