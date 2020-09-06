Franklin J. "Butch" Muik, Jr., 66 of Allentown, passed away on September 3, 2020 at home. he was the husband of Kathleen (Ward) Muik. Born in New Orleans, he was a son of the late Franklin J. Sr. and Doris E. (Conrad) Muik.
Survivors: daughter, Michelle wife of Stephen Schrader; sister, Linda wife of Gerard Naravas; brothers, Ronald and wife Charlotte; Christopher and wife, Yvonne; two grandchildren; Aunt Joyce wife of Charles Goodman.
Services: Private. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 6, 2020.