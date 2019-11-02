|
|
Franklin M. Graver, 91 of Bethlehem, PA. formerly of Northampton passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest Campus, Allentown, PA. Born November 19, 1927 in Bath, PA, he was the son of the late Frank S. Graver and the late Eva M. (Herd) Graver. He was the husband of Edna M. (Lennon) Graver with whom he shared 70 years of marriage this October 16, 2019. Franklin was a 1945 graduate of Northampton High School who furthered his education at Drexel University, Philadelphia and graduated in 1949 with a Bachelor's degree in Economics. He then worked for PESAM CO. as an office manager for 10 years, before starting Graver Realty, Northampton. He owned and operated Graver Realty for 40 years before retiring in 2005. Franklin was a long-time member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Northampton, PA. and served as former Vice President of church council for many years. He was a former active member of the former Blue Ridge Country Club, Palmerton, PA., also a former member of the Lehigh Twsp. Lions Club.
Surviving along with his wife Edna are daughters, Jeanne E. Stranzl, Tampa, FL, Kathryn M. Freiler, Allentown, PA, and Martha E. Graver, Lewisburg, WV; 5 grandchildren, Elliott & Ben Stranzl, Stephanie & Luke Freiler, and Roy Warning, and 5 Great-Grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, David Graver in 2006 and a son-in-law, Louis Stranzl in 2004.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday November 9, 2019 at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 2, 2019