Franklin O. Ritchie, Jr., 72, of New Tripoli, formerly of Allentown, died Monday, May 25, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Elizabeth H. (Bartos) Ritchie to whom he was married 53 years. Born in Allentown, June 22, 1947, Franklin was the son of the late Franklin O. Ritchie, Sr. and Thelma May (Gwynne) Ritchie. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. A member of Laborer's Union Local # 1174, Franklin worked in construction for 42 years before retiring in 2007. He was a member of Fairview Fire Co., Allentown.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Elizabeth; sons, Franklin A. Ritchie and his wife, Susan, and Paul D. Ritchie both of New Tripoli; granddaughters, Morgan D. Ritchie and Samantha E. Ritchie both of New Tripoli.
Service: A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.