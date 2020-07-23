Franklin T. "Frank" Frutchey, 84, of Frederick Living, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was the loving husband of Janet W. (Ziegler) Frutchey, sharing 64 years of marriage together.
Born in Pen Argyl, PA, he was the son of the late Ralph P. and Elizabeth (Tonkin) Frutchey.
Frank was a 1954 graduate of East Greenville High School and worked at Red Hill Grinding Wheel and later at Stroh Brewery as a machinist, retiring in 1998.
He was a 32nd degree mason with Perkiomen Lodge No. 595 F&AM, member of both Lehigh Consistory, and the Rajah Shrine in Reading, the Owls Nest 1302 and the Teamsters Union. He also played the trombone for his high school band, the Oriental Band, and the Red Hill and Norristown Bands.
In Frank's spare time, he enjoyed watching football and traveling. Some of his favorite spots to travel were to "house #2" in Athens PA, Colorado, London, Aruba, the Panama Canal and Canada. Most importantly, his greatest joy was his family; he was known to be a "family man" and loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with his wife, he will be greatly missed by his three children, Susan Benson and husband, Stephen of Abington, Thomas Frutchey and wife, Missy of Jacksonville, FL, and Judith Kilian and husband, Robert of Sellersville; his seven grandchildren, Drew and wife, Kelly, Brock and wife Cheryl, Devin and wife Allison, Dillon, Tanner, Casey and Ethan; two step-grandchildren, Blaise and Barett; five great-grandchildren, Mya, Gavin, Brian, Charlotte and Bradley; and his sister, Carol Gebert. And many nieces and nephews, and grand-puppy Levi. He is predeceased by a sister, Barbara Gery-Walck.
Frank will be laid to rest privately at New Goshenhoppen Cemetery in East Greenville, PA. Arrangements entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville, Pa. Please offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children
at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate
.