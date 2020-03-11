|
Franklin T. "Skip" Hann, 81, of Moore Township, passed away on Sunday, March 08, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the husband of Susan A. (Rader) Hann. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on December 30th. Born in Moore Township, he was a son of the late Frank and Mabel E. (Danner) Hann. A 1956 graduate of Northampton High School, Skip later honorably served in the United States Army. He retired in 1999 from the United States Postal Service where he worked as a mail carrier at the Nazareth Post Office for 35 years. Skip was a proud member of the Million Mile Club, an achievement in recognition of his service as a mail carrier. To make mention that he loved to walk would be considered an understatement. Truly an outdoorsman, Skip enjoyed gardening and meticulously maintained his landscape and property. He loved watching baseball and was an avid Phillies fan. He was very involved with his grandchildren and their activities, and he loved spending time with them. Skip was currently a member of Covenant United Methodist Church of Klecknersville and a former member of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, where he served as superintendent of the Sunday school. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Susan, he will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his son, Jeffrey Hann, of Bath; two daughters, Christine Mott and her husband, Tim, of Lehigh Township, and Vicki Doule and her husband, Andy, of Nazareth; five grandchildren, Brittany, Ben, Grace, Sarah, and Josh; a brother, Albert "Abbie" Hann and his wife, Peggy, of Lehighton; along with many nieces and nephews. Skip was predeceased by a daughter, Michelle Hann, two brothers, Ted and Wilson Hann, and four sisters, Jean Snyder, Nancy Butz, and two infant sisters. Services: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in Covenant United Methodist Church of Klecknersville, 2715 Mountain View Drive, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the church. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. Luke's Hospice House, c/o Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2020