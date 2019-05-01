Morning Call Obituaries
Franklin W. Rumfield Obituary
Franklin W. Rumfield, 80, of Hellertown, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital - Quakertown. He is the husband of Rosemary T. (Geitz) Rumfield. He was born in Hellertown on July 31, 1938 to the late Stewart and Mary (Smith) Rumfield. Franklin served our country faithfully in the US Army during Peacetime. He was a Truck Driver for PA Dept. of Transportation until his retirement, previously had also worked as the Sanitation Supervisor for the Borough of Hellertown. He also volunteered at the Dewey Fire Company while working at the Borough.In addition to his wife of 59 years; children: Jacqueline of Jacksonville, FL, Phillip "Willie" J. and his companion Lisa Cannon of Hellertown; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings: Kenneth, Laura A. Sherer. Family and friends are invited to call 10- 11 a.m. Friday May 3, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Altona Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the PA s.
Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2019
