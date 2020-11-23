1/1
Fred A. Vannatta Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred A. Vannatta, Jr., "Freddie", 85, of Pennsburg, PA, passed away on Friday November 13th, 2020. He was the soul mate of Janet (Plessor) Vannatta. They were married for 59 years.

Fred graduated from Belvidere High School and Penn State University. He worked at Bell Labs (Lucent Technologies). He was an avid golfer and bridge player, and always enjoyed a good glass of wine.

Surviving with his wife are son, Mark Vannatta, and daughter, Jane Hoffer and husband Dana; 6 grandchildren, Allison, Megan, Mark Andrew (Vannatta), Shayna, Aaron, and Noah (Hoffer); his sisters Dorothy Sassaman, Barbara Duimstra, and Ruth Kent. Fred was pre-deceased by his son Bret and sisters Edith Lewis and Betty Jane Spittle.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Belvidere, NJ when conditions allow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Jan...Please accept my sincere condolences ,may fred rest in peace and may you find comfort in the Lord....prayers for you and your family
Casimer Lencheski RN,CNOR,
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved