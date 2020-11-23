Fred A. Vannatta, Jr., "Freddie", 85, of Pennsburg, PA, passed away on Friday November 13th, 2020. He was the soul mate of Janet (Plessor) Vannatta. They were married for 59 years.



Fred graduated from Belvidere High School and Penn State University. He worked at Bell Labs (Lucent Technologies). He was an avid golfer and bridge player, and always enjoyed a good glass of wine.



Surviving with his wife are son, Mark Vannatta, and daughter, Jane Hoffer and husband Dana; 6 grandchildren, Allison, Megan, Mark Andrew (Vannatta), Shayna, Aaron, and Noah (Hoffer); his sisters Dorothy Sassaman, Barbara Duimstra, and Ruth Kent. Fred was pre-deceased by his son Bret and sisters Edith Lewis and Betty Jane Spittle.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Belvidere, NJ when conditions allow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store