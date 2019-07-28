|
|
Fred "Fritz" Browning, 84, passed away peacefully July 21, 2019, in his home with his wife of 52 years, Lilyan (Bowen) Browning, at his side. Formerly of Allentown, he lived in Northampton for the past ten years. Born in Mauch Chunk (Jim Thorpe), the youngest of five children, he was a son of Frederick and Nora (Cleary) Browning. A 1952 graduate of Allentown High School, Fritz served in the US Army as a Specialist 4 and later worked at P P & L, retiring after 34 years. He was an active member of his community, volunteering for many charitable causes. A longtime volunteer at the Good Shepherd Home as well as an avid fisherman, he organized the Annual Fishing Outing for residents for more than 15 years and coordinated fundraising efforts. He also organized fishing outings for inner city children and, for several years, he organized and coordinated the Lehigh County Fish and Game essay contest for middle and high school students. He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity building houses and was instrumental in obtaining a grant from the Department of Environmental Resources for one of his most rewarding community projects, the restoration of the water wheel at the Allentown Fish Hatchery. Fritz served as the Vice President of the Lehigh County Fish and Game Commission. Over the years, he received various awards, including the PPL Distinguished Community Service Award and the Allentown Human Relations Award. Above all else, Fritz was an angler at heart and enjoyed fishing locally in the Lehigh Valley but also spent many years fishing on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
Survivors: wife; nieces and nephews, Pamela Wilson McMahon (George) of Drexel Hill, Michael Wilson (Carrie) of Center Valley, Dr. Mark Wilson (Alice) of Allentown, Donna Bowen Werley (Michael) of Northampton, Kathleen, Jeffrey, Christopher, and Michael Bowen, Robert, Brenda and Debra Browning. He was preceded in death by siblings, Charles, Samuel and Robert Browning and Elizabeth van Hoevenberg.
Services: graveside, 10:30 AM Monday, August 12, 2019, Grandview Cemetery, 2735 Walbert Ave. Allentown 18104. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, send donations in memory of Fritz to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, Development Department, 850 S. Fifth St. Allentown 18103.
Published in Morning Call on July 28, 2019