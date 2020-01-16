Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Peifley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred E. Peifley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred E. Peifley Obituary
Fred E. Peifley, 91, of Allentown passed away on January 13, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Geraldine L. (Neikam) Peifley. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Fred E. and Edna M. (Henry) Peifley. A 1947 graduate of Allentown High School, he was a member of the football and baseball teams. Fred continued his education at Muhlenberg College receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1951. While at Muhlenberg College he participated on the football team. He received his Masters of Education from Temple University in 1956. A counselor at Freedom High School, Bethlehem School District, Fred retired in the 1980's after 25 years of service. He also served as a school psychologist and held supervisory positions within the district over the years. Previously he was a teacher and counselor in the Phoenixville School District and had coached the Junior High basketball team. Fred was a PIAA official in baseball, basketball and football serving in Chester and Montgomery Counties. Fred was a Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member, former council member and usher at the former St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Allentown and a member and usher at the former Seibert Evangelical Congregational Church, Allentown. Fred was a member of the Lehigh County Historical Society and the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Society.

Survivors: Daughter, Leigh Ann wife of Richard Konapelsky of Columbia, MD, Sons, David S. Peifley of Allentown and Christopher A. Peifley of Florida; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.

A memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2 P.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. in the funeral home. Condolences may be made and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the 399 Market St. Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now