Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Derr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred G. Derr Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred G. Derr Jr. Obituary
Fred G. Derr, Jr., 87, of Upper Macungie Township, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Heffner) Derr for over 68 years. Born in Fogelsville, PA, he was the son of the late Fred Sr. and Sarah (Weidner) Derr. He graduated from Kutztown HS in 1948 and went on to serve in the US Air Force until 1952. He was a lifetime member of the Topton American Legion and a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, where he was a member for 27 years. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mertztown. From 1968-1975, he served on the Topton School Board. He loved fishing and hunting and traveling to Florida for the winter and returning to his home in Delaware.

Survivors: Wife Shirley; daughters Pat, wife of Dennis Bittner of Kutztown, Denise, wife of Jeffrey Rothermel of Fleetwood; sons Barry of Mertztown and Brian of Fleetwood; sister Mary Lou Zimmerman of Kutztown; 3 grandsons Brett, Josh, Ryan and 3 step grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter and 3 step great granddaughters. He was predeceased by a brother Ernest and sister Christine.

Services: 2:00 PM, Friday, September 6 at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 1:00 PM. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com

Contributions can be made in Fred's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Dr, Mertztown, 19539.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now