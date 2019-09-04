|
Fred G. Derr, Jr., 87, of Upper Macungie Township, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Heffner) Derr for over 68 years. Born in Fogelsville, PA, he was the son of the late Fred Sr. and Sarah (Weidner) Derr. He graduated from Kutztown HS in 1948 and went on to serve in the US Air Force until 1952. He was a lifetime member of the Topton American Legion and a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, where he was a member for 27 years. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mertztown. From 1968-1975, he served on the Topton School Board. He loved fishing and hunting and traveling to Florida for the winter and returning to his home in Delaware.
Survivors: Wife Shirley; daughters Pat, wife of Dennis Bittner of Kutztown, Denise, wife of Jeffrey Rothermel of Fleetwood; sons Barry of Mertztown and Brian of Fleetwood; sister Mary Lou Zimmerman of Kutztown; 3 grandsons Brett, Josh, Ryan and 3 step grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter and 3 step great granddaughters. He was predeceased by a brother Ernest and sister Christine.
Services: 2:00 PM, Friday, September 6 at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 1:00 PM. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Contributions can be made in Fred's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Dr, Mertztown, 19539.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019