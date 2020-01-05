|
Fred John DeFrank died suddenly on Dec. 29, 2019 after a short illness. Fred was born in Bangor, PA on April 9, 1937 to John and Rose DeMilio DeFrank. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Diana Fetherman DeFrank; daughter, Roslyn DeFrank Hurst; grandchildren, Megan Hurst LaPlante, Joseph Niles Hurst and Rebecca Diana DeFrank and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sons, Michael DeFrank and Anthony DeFrank; brother, Joseph DeFrank; sisters, Mary Guida, Lena Dapkewicz, Dora Dotta DePaolo and Louise LaBar and many loving nieces and nephews.
Fred was a 1959 graduate of Moravian College and received his MBA at Santa Clara University. He retired from the US Navy as a LT. CMDR in the Supply Corp and from Lockheed Missiles and Space Center as a Contracts Manager. He was a member of the Peninsula Round Table and the Peninsula Investors Club. Fred loved to travel and was very proud of his Italian heritage. He enjoyed being the Patriarch of his extended and loving Italian family. He was very fond of music, making movies and entertaining. He loved a good party.
A Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020, 6:00 to 8:00pm at Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel, 1111 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA, 94002, with a Vigil at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held January 7, 2020, 10:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Belmont. Interment will follow at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020