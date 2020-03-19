|
|
2/9/1959-3/20/2006
Fourteen years ago today we had to say good bye to Fred, A VERY SPECIAL person we LOVE SO MUCH and MISS EVERY DAY! Always in our hearts and always on our minds. Never to be forgotten. We cherish the special memories we had with him. Thank you so much Fred for all you have done and continue doing for us. YOU ARE OUR SPECIAL ANGEL IN HEAVEN!
Love you always! Your wife Shelly, sons Shaun and Travis,
Dog Princess, Family and Friends.
Published in Morning Call from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020