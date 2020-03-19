Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Klump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Klump

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Klump In Memoriam
2/9/1959-3/20/2006

Fourteen years ago today we had to say good bye to Fred, A VERY SPECIAL person we LOVE SO MUCH and MISS EVERY DAY! Always in our hearts and always on our minds. Never to be forgotten. We cherish the special memories we had with him. Thank you so much Fred for all you have done and continue doing for us. YOU ARE OUR SPECIAL ANGEL IN HEAVEN!

Love you always! Your wife Shelly, sons Shaun and Travis,

Dog Princess, Family and Friends.
Published in Morning Call from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -