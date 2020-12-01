Fred W. Hepner, 84, of Bethlehem, formerly of Coplay, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice, Lower Saucon Township, PA. Born in Northampton, April 19, 1936, Fred was the son of the late Robert A. and Myrtle I. (Scheckler) Hepner. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War era and was a member of the Northampton American Legion. Fred was employed as a truck driver for the former Maslin Trucking, GPS Terminal Services and other trucking companies before retiring.
Fred was the most caring and honest man. As the saying goes…everyone that met Fred – loved Fred! He was always in good spirits with a smile on his face. And every smile made his blue eyes twinkle even more. He enjoyed spending time fishing, camping and being with friends. Every weekend he could be found at Staci and Daryl's camper or over for Sunday dinner. Fred will be missed by many and will always be number one to some.
Survivors: Daughters, Staci Eckhart and husband Daryl of Bethlehem; Karen Stamps, husband Wendell of Kansas; Linda Smith and Susan Stallings and husband Steve both of Californina; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; siblings, Edgar Hepner of Nazareth, Sandra Gave of Towanda, June Peters of Coplay, Patricia Hepner of Maryland; predeceased by a daughter, Judy Marie Hepner and companion, Nancy E. Lobach.
Service: A memorial service with military honors will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Private interment will follow the service at St. John's U.C.C. Cemetery, Laurys Station. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
Strict COVID-19 precautions must be taken. Masks are required and social distancing encouraged.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.