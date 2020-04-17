Fred "Fritz" Wagner, Jr., 84, of Neffs, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown He was the loving husband of the Bonnie J. (Cawley) Wagner to whom he was married 31 years and together for 46 years. Born in Allentown, June 9, 1935, Fritz was the son of the late Fred Wagner, Sr. and Emily (Wetherhold) Wagner. He was a protestant and second generation American. Fritz graduate from Allentown High School, Class of 1953 with honors. He was associated in the food industry for 36 years with Penn Fruit, Food Fair, Pantry Pride, and Laneco before retiring in 1991 and then spent 23 years in the food brokerage business at Fitzwater Marketing Specialist, Acosta and other food brokers dealing in IGA's, Redners, Weis, and Giant Food Stores. In 2014, he retired as a merchandizer set-up person. A Pontiac aficionado, Fritz was a member of the Pontiac-Oakland Club International. He recently received Outstanding Car in Class for his 1969 Pontiac Grand Prix, SJ in Gettysburg. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife Bonnie; loving family of son, David and Sue Wagner of Coplay, beloved grandchildren, David Wagner, Jr. his companion Courtney of Hamburg, Joshua Wagner of Coplay, Lauren Porsi of Philadelphia; Son, Fred Wagner III and his wife, Kim of Slatington; granddaughters, Brooke Wagner and Denelle Moyle and husband, Collin and their daughter. Daughter, Valerie Reppert and her husband, Thomas of Allentown. Sisters, Emily "Sue" Haverstock and her husband, Richard of Allentown, Anna Hartranft and her husband, Robert of Emmaus; brother-in-laws, John N. Cawley and his wife, Doreen and their daughter Darcey and her companion, Nicholas of Bath, Walter W. Amey and his wife, Jackie and son Owen of Washington Township; predeceased by daughter, Marie and sister, Pearl Hughes. Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2020.