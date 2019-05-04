Frederick A. Chiorra, 94, of Bethlehem, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice (Kanapka) Chiorra, four brothers and three sisters. Born in Morgantown, WV, he was the son of the late Lorenzo and Lucrezea (Avechio) Chiorra. He was an Army Veteran serving during World War II and was a former member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Fred worked as a millwright at the former Bethlehem Steel Corp for several years until retiring.Survivors: Step-Son, Thomas Karshneski; Step-Daughter, Diane Karshneski; 2 Step Grandchildren; and 4 Step Great Grandchildren. Fred was also very close to his Nieces and Nephews who loved him very much and will miss him tremendously. Special thanks to niece Teresa Chiorra and family, with whom he resided and who provided loving care to him for the past 13 years. Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Stephen of Hungary Church, 510 W. Union Street, Allentown. A viewing will be held in the church on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary