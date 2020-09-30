1/1
Frederick Ackerman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick Ackerman, 69, of Bethlehem, died unexpectedly on September 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Bethlehem; son of the late Ferdinand Francis and Dorothea Elizabeth (Reese) Ackerman.

Fred was a graduate of Liberty High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He worked as a truck driver for many years and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Fred will be dearly missed by his sisters, Sharon Johnson and Patricia Ackerman; brothers, James Ackerman and wife, Valarie; and Matthew Ackerman; former wife, Irene Roskot; stepsons, Vladimir and Vitally; nephews, Geza Burkit and wife, Malinda; Robert Burkit; James Ackerman; and Shawn Ackerman; niece, Kathleen Burkit; great nieces, Elizabeth and Julieann; and his cocker spaniel, Max.

Services have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved