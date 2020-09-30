Frederick Ackerman, 69, of Bethlehem, died unexpectedly on September 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Bethlehem; son of the late Ferdinand Francis and Dorothea Elizabeth (Reese) Ackerman.
Fred was a graduate of Liberty High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He worked as a truck driver for many years and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Fred will be dearly missed by his sisters, Sharon Johnson and Patricia Ackerman; brothers, James Ackerman and wife, Valarie; and Matthew Ackerman; former wife, Irene Roskot; stepsons, Vladimir and Vitally; nephews, Geza Burkit and wife, Malinda; Robert Burkit; James Ackerman; and Shawn Ackerman; niece, Kathleen Burkit; great nieces, Elizabeth and Julieann; and his cocker spaniel, Max.
Services have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com
.