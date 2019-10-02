Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Frederick D. Arnold, 74, of Allentown, passed away Monday September 30. 2019. He was the husband of Carlene (Boyer) Arnold. They were married 49 years. Born in Center Valley, he was the son of the late Robert and Grace (Clauser) Arnold. Fred enjoyed playing his accordion. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife Carlene; daughter, Cynthia Arnold of Allentown and son, Scott Arnold of Allentown; sisters, Roberta Wister and her husband Larry, and Barbara Guth. He was predeceased by his sister, Janet Washburn.

Viewing will be held 10:00 to 11:00 am Friday October 4, 2019 at the Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown PA 18102. Services will be private. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 2, 2019
