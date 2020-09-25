Frederick E. "Fred" Roth, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Bethlehem Manor. Born in Allentown, he was the son of late Elwood and Claire (Stoudt) Roth. He was the beloved husband of Annabelle (Clark) Roth. They were married for 63 years.
Fred was a graduate of Allentown High School, class of 1949. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for many years and retired as Civil Service Examiner. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean War and a member of ASA Korea.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Annabelle; children, Diane Hess and husband Robert of Bath, Karen Banks of South Pasadena, FL, James Roth of Hellertown and Gary Roth of Bethlehem; sister, Shirley Wanish of Allentown; and granddaughters, Marissa Hess and husband Ryan Leber, Kylie Banks and Valerie Banks. He was predeceased by his grandson, Scott Hess.
Viewing hours will be held on Monday, Sept. 28th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. (Masks will be required while inside the funeral home.) A graveside service will follow immediately at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com
Memorial contributions may be made in Frederick's name to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, 850 S. Fifth St. Allentown, PA 18103.