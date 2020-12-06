1/1
Frederick E. Treby
Frederick E. Treby, 92, formerly of Emmaus passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Columbia Cottage Assisted Living, Wyomissing. He was the husband of Serena L. (Iobst) Treby. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2020. Born in Emmaus, he was a son of the late John W. and Mamie (Smoll) Treby. Frederick was a graduate of Emmaus H.S. He was the Secretary of Home Mutual Insurance Company of PA for many years before retiring. Mr. Treby was a member of the former Trinity UCC, Allentown. Frederick was an avid golfer; a baseball fan and he liked to watch the Phillies. He also enjoyed traveling, playing cards and going to the casinos.

Survivors: Wife, Serena; Daughter, Phyllis Treby Hentz of Reading; Grandson, Matthew C. Hentz and his husband Dale Kuhns of Emmaus; Granddaughter, Kelly A. Stephenson and her husband Jason of Wernersville; Great grandson, Tyson L. Stephenson. Frederick was predeceased by a brother John W. Treby.

Graveside Services: 11 am Tuesday, December 8, 2020, Northwood Cemetery, 100 Harrison St., Emmaus. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Northwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Guest Book sponsored by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

