On Thursday, April 11th, 2019 Frederick Edward Tuliper, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 70. He was born September 10th, 1948 in Watertown, Massachusetts to Frederick and Jean (Nienaltowski). He first started his career in the foundry, working alongside his father, and eventually, partnered with his father-in-law to build Staver Hydraulics into a successful entity, which moved him to the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania. Later, he formed his own company which became his life's work, known today as Seal Science, Inc, and is headquartered in Orange County, CA, with a satellite office in Bethlehem, PA. Upon Rick's move to Southern California in 1982, he met the love of his life, Patricia (Schapp), who was his true partner in all he accomplished for over 36 years.Rick spent over 37 years building Seal Science, employing and mentoring hundreds of individuals who helped his vision come to life, and was able to work across virtually every industry with his engineering designs and manufacturing. He had an innate, strong passion for engineering -- whether designing parts for the US military to help protect our country, a spacecraft headed to Mars, or simply a shoe rack -- his knack for building creative solutions were unmatched, just like his incredibly strong work ethic. He was a tremendous knowledge bank on a wide breadth of subjects - - from history to pop culture to science -- and loved sharing these insights with those around him. True to his Boston roots, Rick was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, and proudly celebrated his heritage wherever he could. His warmth, humor, and generosity were received by all he touched; many noting he was "the greatest and kindest man" they ever knew.Rick's love for knowledge and adventure spawned a deep passion for travel and the great outdoors. Whether hiking to the top of Mt. Whitney with his son at the age of 67, exploring the historic sites in Israel, or indulging in the hidden gems of Ireland, he loved exploring the world and soaking in the knowledge that it offered -- no monument or museum were ever left untouched during his travels.As passionate as he was for work and travel, nothing was more important than family. Patricia was his partner in all he accomplished, and together, raised their family to value honesty, hard work, adventure, and compassion above all else. Rick was preceded by his father Frederick, his mother Jean, and his sister, Frances. He is survived by his wife Patricia, his children, Adam and Artie (Stolidis), Amy (Tuliper) and Marc Denoon, Tim and Camela (Barsotti) Roberts, and his seven beloved grandchildren, Logan, Madelyne, Cameron, Jagger, Asa, Zoe, and Axl, as well as his sister and brother-in-law, Liz (Tuliper) and Richie Palumbo, his sister, Theresa (Tuliper) Kerzwick, and Jean (Tuliper) Cetrone.There will be a Celebration of Life open to all friends and family to take place on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at 5 pm. Please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the American Bladder Cancer Society. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 13, 2019