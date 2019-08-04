Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Frederick H. Andrayko Obituary
Frederick H. Andrayko, 84, of Whitehall died Friday, August 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Adam and Nettie (Moser) Andrayko.

Frederick worked and retired from Bethlehem Steel. He was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord Parish in Bethlehem. He served his country in the US Army.

He will be lovingly remembered by his loving companion, Dorothy Bickel, children, Frederick R. Andrayko and wife, Tammy and Veronica LeDee wife of Willie; his brother, William Andrayko and sisters, Nancy Ruch and Lucinda Gardner wife of Chuck; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and his dogs, Gidget and Simba.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Frederick's name to Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Rd., P.O. Box 424, Whitehall, PA 18052 or to Incarnation of Our Lord Parish 617 Pierce St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019
