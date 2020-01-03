|
Frederick H. Andrew, 80, of Cetronia, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in the In-Patient Hospice Unit of L.V. Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Patricia J. (Sloane) Andrew. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in February 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Steward F. and Esta M. (Stocker) Andrew. Fred was a graduate of Allentown H.S., class of 1957 and a 1961 graduate of Penn State Construction. He was a Union Iron Worker with Local #36 for 35 years before retiring in 1998. He worked at Bethlehem Steel and Davis Construction, Emmaus. Fred was a Mason with Greenleaf Lodge #561 and Valley of Allentown. He was an active member of Christ E.C. Church, Allentown, where he was a member of the Men's Fellowship and sang on the choir.
Survivors: Wife, Patricia; Son: Jeffrey F. Andrew (Maria); Grandsons: Samuel and Alexander Harris; Sisters: Lynn Andrew and Sharon Schultz (Carl). Fred was predeceased by his daughter Jill P. Harris.
Services: 2 pm Sunday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 1 – 2 pm Sunday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Christ E.C. Church, 2135 W. Tilghman St. Allentown 18104.
