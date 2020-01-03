Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Andrew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick H. Andrew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick H. Andrew Obituary
Frederick H. Andrew, 80, of Cetronia, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in the In-Patient Hospice Unit of L.V. Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Patricia J. (Sloane) Andrew. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in February 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Steward F. and Esta M. (Stocker) Andrew. Fred was a graduate of Allentown H.S., class of 1957 and a 1961 graduate of Penn State Construction. He was a Union Iron Worker with Local #36 for 35 years before retiring in 1998. He worked at Bethlehem Steel and Davis Construction, Emmaus. Fred was a Mason with Greenleaf Lodge #561 and Valley of Allentown. He was an active member of Christ E.C. Church, Allentown, where he was a member of the Men's Fellowship and sang on the choir.

Survivors: Wife, Patricia; Son: Jeffrey F. Andrew (Maria); Grandsons: Samuel and Alexander Harris; Sisters: Lynn Andrew and Sharon Schultz (Carl). Fred was predeceased by his daughter Jill P. Harris.

Services: 2 pm Sunday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 1 – 2 pm Sunday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Christ E.C. Church, 2135 W. Tilghman St. Allentown 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now