Frederick "Fred" Hans Ehrsam, 90, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. He was the widower of Joyce (Clark) Ehrsam and Mary Rader. Born on October 29, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Otto and Barbara (Meisenburg) Ehrsam Sr. Fred attended the University of Idaho. He worked for Bell Laboratories and AT&T as a Metallurgical Engineer for over 35 years before retiring. Fred was also known as being a handyman, cook and artist. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Bethlehem. In his retirement he was an avid golfer, gardener and traveled with the "old FART group". He honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. One of his best memories were when he reconnected with family in Germany after the reunification of Germany. His uncle and aunt shard childhood photographs of his parents and brothers. The most important thing in his life were his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
SURVIVORS: Frederick will be lovingly missed by; children, Richard Ehrsam and wife Gretchen of Seattle, WA., Alyn Delp and husband David of Bethlehem, and Curtiss Ehrsam and wife Lynda of Coeur d'Alene, ID.; step children, Mary Beth Allegar and husband John of State College, Robin Rader and husband Joseph Jansinski of Bethlehem, and Marliyn Wetmore and husband Donald of Bethlehem; brother, Otto Ehrsam Jr.; aunt, Trudel; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Ehrsam.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 6, 2019 in St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 Washington Ave., Bethlehem 18017 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Fred's memory to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
