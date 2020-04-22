Frederick J. Abrams, 78 formerly of Easton, PA died April 19, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown. Born August 5, 1941 in Easton he was the son of the late Ebner and Pearl (Achenbach) Abrams. He owned and operated Union Fuel in Easton for many years before retiring and served in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. Fred was a Mason, a member of the Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, Pomfret Club and Temple Covenant of Peace. He is survived by his daughter Caranne Abrams of Bangor, PA and sons Andrew and Bradley. A sister Amelia died earlier. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Covenant of Peace, 1451 Northampton St., Easton, PA 18042. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.