Frederick J. Abrams
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick J. Abrams, 78 formerly of Easton, PA died April 19, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown. Born August 5, 1941 in Easton he was the son of the late Ebner and Pearl (Achenbach) Abrams. He owned and operated Union Fuel in Easton for many years before retiring and served in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. Fred was a Mason, a member of the Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, Pomfret Club and Temple Covenant of Peace. He is survived by his daughter Caranne Abrams of Bangor, PA and sons Andrew and Bradley. A sister Amelia died earlier. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Covenant of Peace, 1451 Northampton St., Easton, PA 18042. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
I remember Fred when he was a resident in Building 2 at Country Meadows. Always a gentleman and a pleasure to talk to. Rest In Peace Fred.
Jackie Klaver
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved