Frederick J. Lanshe Jr., 55, of Manayunk, PA passed away suddenly in his home on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was the beloved son of Frederick and Bernice (Kelleher) Lanshe of Center Valley, PA. He graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School (1983) and received his undergraduate degree in Accounting (1987) and Masters in Taxation (1993) from Villanova University.
Fred was employed as a Corporate Tax Accountant by Lincoln Financial Corporation in Radnor, PA where he was active in all of their charitable fundraisers.
Fred was an avid Philly sports fan and rarely missed attending Villanova basketball games with family and friends. He was known for his incredible wit and good-natured demeanor. He was always very generous and would be the first person to offer his assistance. He loved to travel and would spend every summer at the Jersey Shore.
He will be deeply missed by his family, many friends, and colleagues.
Fred is survived by his parents; brothers, Stephen (Marion) of Macungie; David (Ann) of Parker, Colorado; Michael of North Wales; and sister, Patricia Haines (Robert) of Harleysville. He was loved by his nieces and nephew who will greatly miss their "Uncle Fred".
At this time, a private funeral service will be held for the immediate family at St. Joseph's Church in Limeport, PA followed by a private burial at Resurrection Cemetery. A Celebration of Fred's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 18, 2020.