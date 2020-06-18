My Condolences to the Lanshe Family.... I graduated with Fred and he was always a Happy go Lucky guy.... We didnt really hangout during school but as the years passed we reconnected a few years ago when he and Don Truchan supported my fundraiser.Fred was a Great Guy and was well loved by his classmates..... Rest In Peace Fred you will be missed.... To Freds Family and Friends So Sorry for your loss .....

Mike Pruzinsky

Classmate