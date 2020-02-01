|
|
Frederick J. Tomasko, 55 years, of New Tripoli, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Sandra (Snyder) Tomasko for 21 years last May. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Kenneth W. and Janice (Sechler) Tomasko.
Fred was a 1982 graduate of Northwestern Lehigh High School where he was an outstanding All-Star Athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. He attended Kutztown University where he played on the Golden Bears football and baseball teams. Fred played Blue Mountain League Baseball for the Orioles starting in 1982 until retiring in 2003. He was coached by Punkin Miller for those 21 years and Fred held the BML record for the most career home runs, with over 250. He was inducted into the BML Hall of Fame in 2009. He was a Plant Manager at G&T Industries, of Fogelsville and Reading for 22 years prior to working for Nestle Purina for the last 10 years as a Material Handler. Fred was a member of the Phantoms 4x4 Racing Team and received top 10 points in 2007. He enjoyed racing but loved spending time with his teammates, friends, and family. He was a member of the Junior Order of United American Mechanics, New Tripoli Grand Council #204. Fred was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Fogelsville.
Survivors: wife, Sandy, children, Justin Pradel (Katelyn) of Bryn Mawr and Sheena Crone (Jeremy) of New Tripoli, grandchildren, Ty, Coco, Tj, and Cash, sisters, Linda Iannelli of Allentown, Donna Wolford (William) of Surfside Beach, SC, Michele Schellhamer (Eric) of New Tripoli, and Stephanie Scott (William) of New Tripoli, sister-in-law, Linda Eroh of New Tripoli, nieces and nephews.
Services: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 4 at St. John's U.C.C., 1027 Church St., Fogelsville with the Rev. Janet Newett officiating and Pastor Jeremy Metze assisting. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday February 3 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville and Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Church. Interment, Fogelsville Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's U.C.C, PO Box 817, Fogelsville, 18051.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 1, 2020