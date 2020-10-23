1/2
Frederick K. Sulzer
Frederick K. Sulzer, 82, of Salisbury Township, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Devon House Senior Living. Fred was a dedicated husband to his wife Carmella, whom he lovingly cared for until her passing on April 2, 2020.

Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John and Lucille (Troxell) Sulzer. Fred served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, just prior to the Vietnam War. He loved his job at Mack Trucks and loved fixing anything – including cars, motorcycles and his daughter's toys. Fred loved to talk about machines, how they work and the most efficient way to fix them. He was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast. He spent many happy years riding country roads with his wife, enjoying life and one another.

Survivors: Daughter, Erica M. McHugh of Emmaus and granddaughter, Quinn McHugh.

Services: Fred and Carmella will be laid to rest during a private service at Morgenland Eastern Salisbury Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.

Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401 or online at www.pcf.org.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
