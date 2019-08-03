|
|
Frederick Kirk Schmidt, 63, of Bethlehem passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born in Allentown a son of LaRue M. (Jenkins) Schmidt of Allentown and the late Frederick P. Schmidt. He was a graduate of Louis E. Dieruff High School Class of 1974 and attended East Stroudsburg College. He was a member of the YMCA Scuba Diving Club along with the Indian Guides. He shared this passion with his father. Fred was a member of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Lehigh Valley, Allentown. He was also known as "Frederick The Great" performing Magical Shows for over 10 years and was a member of the Society of Magicians. He recently retired from Aldrick Chemical in April 2018. Prior he worked for Bethlehem Aluminum, Bethlehem Steel and was a delivery driver for Maier's Bakery. Fred enjoyed whale watching, camping, traveling throughout the U.S. and was an animal lover.
Survivors: Mother; brother, Randall J. Schmidt of Allentown; good friend, Michael J. McHugh of Bethlehem.
Services: 10:30 A.M. Wednesday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: St. Matthew's E.C. Church 35 North 5th St., Emmaus 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 3, 2019