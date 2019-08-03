Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
More Obituaries for Frederick Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Kirk Schmidt

Frederick Kirk Schmidt Obituary
Frederick Kirk Schmidt, 63, of Bethlehem passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born in Allentown a son of LaRue M. (Jenkins) Schmidt of Allentown and the late Frederick P. Schmidt. He was a graduate of Louis E. Dieruff High School Class of 1974 and attended East Stroudsburg College. He was a member of the YMCA Scuba Diving Club along with the Indian Guides. He shared this passion with his father. Fred was a member of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Lehigh Valley, Allentown. He was also known as "Frederick The Great" performing Magical Shows for over 10 years and was a member of the Society of Magicians. He recently retired from Aldrick Chemical in April 2018. Prior he worked for Bethlehem Aluminum, Bethlehem Steel and was a delivery driver for Maier's Bakery. Fred enjoyed whale watching, camping, traveling throughout the U.S. and was an animal lover.

Survivors: Mother; brother, Randall J. Schmidt of Allentown; good friend, Michael J. McHugh of Bethlehem.

Services: 10:30 A.M. Wednesday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: St. Matthew's E.C. Church 35 North 5th St., Emmaus 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 3, 2019
