Frederick O. Quier, Jr., 82 formerly of Breinigsville, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Topton. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Frederick O. Quier Sr. and the late Margaret A. (Walck) Quier. Before retiring, he worked 20 years for the City of Allentown in the maintenance department especially caring for the Municipal Golf Course. Frederick was a music enthusiast, knowing all types of music, songs and composers.
Survivors: sister Kathleen A. Toth and her husband Joseph of Allentown, niece Michelle Santanasto and nephew Joseph Toth.
Private services will be held at Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society
or L. V. Hospice, c/o the funeral home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown, PA 18102.