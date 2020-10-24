1/1
Frederick O. Quier Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick O. Quier, Jr., 82 formerly of Breinigsville, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Topton. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Frederick O. Quier Sr. and the late Margaret A. (Walck) Quier. Before retiring, he worked 20 years for the City of Allentown in the maintenance department especially caring for the Municipal Golf Course. Frederick was a music enthusiast, knowing all types of music, songs and composers.

Survivors: sister Kathleen A. Toth and her husband Joseph of Allentown, niece Michelle Santanasto and nephew Joseph Toth.

Private services will be held at Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society or L. V. Hospice, c/o the funeral home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown, PA 18102.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved