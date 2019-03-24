Home

Frederick Polgar Obituary
Frederick J. Polgar, 83 years, of Slatington, died Friday, March 22nd at his home with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Frances E. (Filyac) Polgar. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Stephen and Edna (Frankenfield) Polgar.Frederick was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Whitehall. He worked for many years as a truck driver for the former Chemical-Leaman Tank Lines of Nazareth where he earned 1 million miles twice for a safe driving award. Frederick was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters #773 of Allentown. Surviving are his children Melonie A. Wieder, Constance M. Riddle, Michael J. Polgar, Brenda L. Lee; grandchildren Ronnie, Matthew, Dylan; great grandchildren Amy, Allison, Zachery and Brady and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Robert Polgar.Funeral services will be held at 11am Wednesday March 27th, 2019 Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 327 Chestnut St. Coplay, PA 18037. His viewing will 10-11am Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park in Allentown. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2019
