Frederick R. Crone, 95, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family and faithful companion, Fluffy. He was the husband of the late Evelyn (Pyatt) Crone. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Stanley M. and Estelle (Holland) Crone. Frederick served as a Corporal with the 506 Fighter Group, 20th U.S. Army Air Force during WWII. He was a product line worker and later was promoted to truck inspector for Mack Trucks for 32 years before retiring in 1987. Frederick was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Allentown, where he was baptized and served for over 50 years, driving multiple times a week to the church from his home in Quakertown. He served on the Property Committee for more than 20 years.



Survivors: Frederick is survived by his son, David F. Crone; granddaughters Linda Grocholski of GA, Tana Crone, Danielle (Crone) Caraballo, her husband and Frederick's best buddy, Luis of Allentown; great-grandchildren, Luis Jr., Nathan Caraballo, Danté, Xavier, Logan Ramirez, Jordan, Justin Jones, and many other grandchildren and great grandchildren. Frederick was predeceased by his beloved son, Douglas A. Crone, along with siblings who came before and after him, as he was one of 24.



Services: A graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery, Allentown, on Friday, June 26th at 11:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St John's Lutheran Church 37 S 5th St, Allentown, PA 18101.



Trexler Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store