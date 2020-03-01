|
|
Frederick R. Moyer, Sr., 88 of Allentown passed away on February 11th at LV Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Shirley M. Moyer who passed away in 2012. He was the son of the late Kathryn (Moyer) Fenner. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was employed at Bethlehem Steel for 30 years before retiring in 1990. He was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church of Salisbury. He will be sorely missed by family and friends and always remembered as "Happy Pappy". Survivors: Daughters, Michele Stehly (Robert), of Norristown and Terry Kappes (Scott) of Stroud Twsp.; son Frederick R. Moyer, Jr. (Terre) of Kutztown. Seven Grandchildren and Nine Great-Grandchildren and for the last 5 years by his special companion and friend Linda Stanley. Sister, Doris Werkheiser and brothers Harry, Warren and Ray Fenner. He was predeceased by a brother Stanley Fenner. Services: A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 7th at Noon, at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 1707 Church Rd., Allentown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to s or to the church in his honor. To leave online condolences, please visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020