Frederick S. Tomlin
Frederick S. Tomlin, 74, of Bethlehem, PA died on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He graduated from Lafayette College and was an inside sales rep for bulk gases with Airco, Airgas and Praxair. He is predeceased by his parents, Francis and Susan, and sister, Alice Marsh. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan (nee Krisciunas); children: Heather, Rebecca Pomering (Chase Pomering), and Brandon; sister, Susan Magdelain; and many nieces and nephews. Services and burial are private at West Laurel Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA. www.westlaurelhill.com

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 20, 2020.
