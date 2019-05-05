The Reverend Frederick F. Sattler passed away at Holy Family Villa, Bethlehem, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was 85 years of age. Born in Reading, Father Sattler is the son of the late Frederick and Miriam (Maurer) Sattler.Father Sattler attended Saint Paul's School, Reading, and is a graduate of Reading Central Catholic High School, Reading. He served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. He attended Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary, Overbrook, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy and a Masters of Divinity degree in theology. He was ordained to the Priesthood on May 23, 1970, by Most Reverend Joseph M. McShea, Bishop of Allentown, at Cathedral of Saint Catharine of Siena, Allentown.Father Sattler's first priestly assignment was Parochial Vicar, Saint Patrick Parish, Pottsville; followed by Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Bethlehem; Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart, West Reading; Parochial Vicar, Saint Ursula, Fountain Hill; Parochial Vicar, Saint Margaret, Reading; Parochial Vicar, Saint Peter, Coplay; Parochial Vicar, Saint Joseph, Reading; Parochial Vicar, Holy Guardian Angels, Reading; Parochial Vicar, Saint Paul, Reading; and Parochial Vicar, Holy Rosary, Reading. His first pastoral assignment was Pastor, Saint John the Baptist Parish, Pottsville. During the course of his priestly ministry, Father Sattler served as Chaplain, Saint Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. Father Sattler retired in June of 1998.FUNERAL MASS: A Mass of Christian Burial for Father Sattler will be celebrated at Saint Paul Church, Ninth and Walnut Streets, Reading, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. by His Excellency, The Most Reverend Alfred A. Schlert, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Allentown. The Homilist will be Reverend E. Michael Camilli, M.S.C., Spiritual Director, Holy Family Villa for Priests.Main Concelebrants will be Reverend Monsignor David L. James, Vicar General; Reverend Adam C. Sedar, Secretary for Clergy; Reverend E. Michael Camilli, M.S.C.; Reverend Monsignor Robert J. Biszek, Pastor Emeritus, Holy Infancy, Bethlehem; Reverend Bernard J. Ezaki, Parochial Vicar, Saint Jane Frances de Chantal, Easton; and Reverend Leo S. Stajkowski, Pastor Emeritus, Saint Mary, Reading.VIGIL SERVICE: A Vigil Service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at John P. Feeney Funeral Home, 625 N. 4th St., Reading, at 6:00 p.m. Very Reverend Thomas P. Bortz will preside. Calling hours will follow from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.BURIAL: Interment will take place on the family lot at Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading.In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to St. Paul's RC Church, 151 N. 9th St., Reading, PA 19601.MAY GOD GRANT HIM THE JOYS OF ETERNAL LIFE.Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home in Reading's Centre Park Historic District, 625 N. 4th St., Reading, PA 19601; 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com. Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary