|
|
Frederick Silva, 82, of Allentown, passed away April 4, 2020. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late John and Mary (Ostock) Silva. He was preceded in passing by his loving wife of 47 years, Mary DeLong Silva.
After graduating from Allen High School, class of 1958, Frederick joined the US Air Force. He was a machinist and modelmaker for General Electric and Black and Decker. In his free time he was an avid reader and a history buff.
Frederick is lovingly remembered by his sons, Scott Silva and his wife, Shannon, Mark Silva and his wife, Charlene, and Christopher Silva; grandchildren: Sean, Spencer, Jared, and Lexi Silva; nephew, John Silva, and nieces: Lisa and Angela Silva.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Silva.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020