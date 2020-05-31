Frederick W. "Fred" Longworth
Frederick W. Longworth, 79, of Lower Macungie Twp., passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in L.V. Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Irma M. (Rowen) Longworth. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on October 31, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Fred was the son of the late Fredrick D. and Kathryn E. (Schneider) Longworth. Fred was a graduate of Dobbins Technical Institute, Philadelphia. He first worked as a Class A mechanic for Rolls Royce at Jack Compton Limited. He was then a Senior Project Manager for Knoll International for 22 years. He later worked as a Senior Project Manager for Advanced Office Environments before retiring. Mr. Longworth was a member of Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church, Allentown, where he was part of the mobile ministry and visited new church members. Fred was an avid sprint car racing fan and he loved to camp and go to the beach.

Services: Due to the current pandemic, there will be a Celebration of Life service at the church at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com

Survivors: Wife, Irma; Daughters: Irma K. Victorius and her husband Carl of Chestertown, MD, Stephanie D. Fick and her husband Randy of Emmaus, Sandra D. Gabriel and her husband Michael of Blandon; Grandchildren: Ben, Jared and Tyler Victorius, Joshua, Andrew, Caleb and Micah Fick, Katie Gabriel. Cousin: Len and his wife Rene' Sheridan and their family.

Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
