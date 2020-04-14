|
Frederick Walliser. Jr., a resident of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, died peacefully in his home with his loving family by his side on Friday, April 10, 2020. Born February 25, 1936, he was a son of the late Philomena (Hettel) and Frederick Walliser, Sr. He was the husband to the love of his life, Margaret "Peggy" (Hendershot) Walliser for 46 years. Frederick graduated from Wilson Area High School in 1953. He joined the Navy in 1954 and was an Electrician's Mate 1st Class aboard the USS Fort Marion LSD-22 during the Korean War. He was also an atomic bomb sailor. Fred was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1958. Fred owned and operated Fred Walliser Electrical Contractor for 46 years. He sang with the Lehigh Saengerbund for 24 years. He was a member of the Easton-Phillipsburg Electric League and St. John's Lutheran Church, Nazareth where he sang in the choir and served on the property committee and stewardship committee. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; a son Bob "Whitey" Gilds; a daughter, Tammy Zerfass and her husband, David; a granddaughter, Briana; and three sisters, Louise Marvin, Elizabeth Bergstresser and Norma VonFricken. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service with military honors will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Nazareth. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Ashton Funeral Home, Easton is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 S. Broad St., Nazareth, PA 18064. To offer an online condolence or leave a Virtual Hug, go to www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020