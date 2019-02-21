Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Resources
More Obituaries for Frieda Anamisakis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frieda Anamisakis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frieda Anamisakis Obituary
Frieda Anamisakis, 86 of Bethlehem passed away on February 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late George F. Anamisakis. Frieda was born in Astoria, NY on January 9, 1933 daughter of the late George and Mary (Dimou) Margarites. Frieda was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral and a member of the Senior Citizens of the church.SURVIVORS: Sister in law Thalia Margarites, nieces Kathy Bakis, wife of Ted, Marisa Margarites and Christine Sandler, nephew George Margarites. Predeceased by brothers Emanuel G. (Manny) Margarites and Constantine G. (Dean) Margarites. SERVICE: Monday, 11AM at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1607 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem, with a viewing from 10AM-11AM in the Church. Arrangements by John F. Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA, www.Herrronfuneralhomes.com.CONTRIBUTIONS: To St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1607 W. Union Blvd. Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.