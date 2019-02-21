|
Frieda Anamisakis, 86 of Bethlehem passed away on February 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late George F. Anamisakis. Frieda was born in Astoria, NY on January 9, 1933 daughter of the late George and Mary (Dimou) Margarites. Frieda was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral and a member of the Senior Citizens of the church.SURVIVORS: Sister in law Thalia Margarites, nieces Kathy Bakis, wife of Ted, Marisa Margarites and Christine Sandler, nephew George Margarites. Predeceased by brothers Emanuel G. (Manny) Margarites and Constantine G. (Dean) Margarites. SERVICE: Monday, 11AM at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1607 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem, with a viewing from 10AM-11AM in the Church. Arrangements by John F. Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA, www.Herrronfuneralhomes.com.CONTRIBUTIONS: To St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1607 W. Union Blvd. Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2019