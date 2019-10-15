Home

Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Peter's R.C.C
4 S 5th St
Coplay, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's R.C.C
4 S 5th St
Coplay, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Peter's Church Cemetery
Frieda E. Andrews Obituary
Frieda E. (Schrampf) Andrews, 87, formerly of Coplay, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at Luther Crest Nursing Home, Allentown.

She was the beloved wife of the late Howard F. Andrews who passed away November 19, 1994.

Born in Coplay, she was the daughter of the late John and Stella (Ressler) Schrampf.

Frieda was a faithful member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Coplay where she was involved in the Altar & Rosary Societies. She also enjoyed taking trips with the Coplay Senior Citizens Club, camping, and taking trips with her husband.

She is survived and will always be remembered by her daughters, Kim, wife of William Marx, Coplay; and Kelly Andrews, South Whitehall; grandchildren, Candice, Stephen, and William; and great-grandchildren, Grant, Owen, Benjamin, and Liam.

Frieda was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters; granddaughter, Brandi; and great-granddaughter, Ella Grace.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019, in St. Peter's R.C.C., 4 S 5th St, Coplay, PA 18037. A visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the church. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Church Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Frieda's memory to St. Peter's R.C.C. c/o the funeral home. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2019
